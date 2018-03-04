Dmitriy Reikherd claims bronze at Freestyle Skiing World Cup

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Reikherd won bronze in men's dual moguls competition at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup held at Lake Tazawa ski resort, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Qualifying for the quarterfinals, Reikherd was stronger than American Emerson Smith scoring 23-12. Then, in the quarterfinals, the athlete easily defeated Norwegian Tevje Andersen (24-11). However, in the semifinals, the Kazakh skier had to face Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who is as good in jumps as Dmitriy Reikherd and Olympic champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada. As a result, Reikherd lost to the Japanese scoring 16-19 and competed for the bronze. There, he outstripped Benjamin Cavet of France (29-6).

As to the finals, defeating Kingsbury (21-14), Horishima topped the podium.



Dmitriy Reikherd keeps ranking second in the overall standings of the 2017/18 FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup, and in moguls in particular.

Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva, a bronze medalist of the Olympics, failed to beat Japanese Hinako Tomitaka (15-20) in the quarterfinals of women's competition. Therefore, she did not compete for stepping on the podium at this stage.