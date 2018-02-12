EN
    18:15, 12 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Dmitriy Reikherd continues fight for Olympic medals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh freestylers Dmitriy Reikherd and Pavel Kolmakov made their way to the TOP-12 in men's moguls at the 2018 Winter Olympics, SPORTINFORM reports.    

    Reikherd showed the sixth result (79.77 points) in the first finals, and Kolmakov was eleventh (78.22 points).

    It is worth noting that the bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympics, Alexander Smyshlyaev from Russia was only 15th and is now out of the competition.

     

    PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
