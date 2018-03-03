Dmitriy Reikherd wins bronze in World Cup Stage in Tazawako

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reikherd has distinguished himself in the World Cup freestyle moguls in Tazawako, Japan, Kazinform reports.

After the failure in the Winter Olympics-2018 in PyeongChang where Dmitriy was only 17th, he redeemed himself in the first Stage of the World Cup.

After the individual qualification competitions Reikherd was the second with a score of 83,24. After the final-1 Dmitriy Reikherd was 3rd with 85,18 points which allowed him to enter the main final.



Dmitriy Reikherd earned 87,26 points for the jumps and passing hillocky track. His rivals showed better results. Japanese Horishima who failed in the PyeongChang Olympics earned 91,03 points. Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada came second - 89,27 points.

Among ladies, Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva, PyeongChang Olympics bronze winner, didn't enter the deciding final. After the Final 1 she was short of 0.10 points to be in the 6th place.

Tomorrow, in Tazawako the competitions will continue in parallel mogul.