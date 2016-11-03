Dmitry Medvedev lauds SCO's vast transit potential

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev suggested the SCO member states discussing new trans-border routes at the session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

"I believe it is high time to discuss new trans-border routes and what our trade partners expect from us," Medvedev said at the session on Thursday.

The Russian Premier lauded ‘vast transit potential' of the SCO member states which is sadly not fully used. Medvedev assured that Russia is ready to work on the agreement on road transportation as of 2014.



He also stressed it is necessary to update railway infrastructure of the SCO member states, including creation of logistics centers.



The 15th jubilee session of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states is underway in Bishkek. Participating in the session is Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.