Dmitry Medvedev to attend EEU, CIS heads of government meetings in Minsk

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a visit to Minsk on 27-28 October to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council meetings, BelTA learned from the press service of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

It is expected that on 27 October the heads of government of Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will consider the key issues of the integration agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The participants of the session will discuss the draft EEU Customs Code, approve the draft EEU budget 2017, and sign a protocol to renew the agreement on the implementation of the pilot project to introduce the identification marking of goods.

The meeting will also highlight the progress made in the development of a mechanism to monitor the movement of goods across the EEU, some aspects of the trade policy, including the order of applying anti-dumping measures, and also the international activity of the Eurasian Economic Commission.



The agenda of the CIS Heads of Government Council meeting which is scheduled for 28 October will cover the priority areas of activity in the CIS. Special attention will be attached to the development of trade, economic and industrial cooperation, humanitarian ties and the issues to improve food security.



The heads of government will take stock of the progress in the implementation of the free trade agreement signed on 18 October 2011. The meeting participants will approve the energy production and consumption plan for the period through 2030, the CIS cooperation strategy for the development of the information society through 2025 and the CIS concept to form the market of intellectual property.



"There are plans to sign multilateral agreements to strengthen cooperation in the mining and smelting industry, motor-car construction, countermeasures to the production and distribution of counterfeit goods, legal education of consumers. There are also plans to introduce amendments to some earlier-adopted international agreements and decisions," the press service said.



The CIS heads of government will also talk over a number of financial issues, including the CIS budgets for 2017, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.