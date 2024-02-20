Dmitry Popko crashes Andrés Andrade in M15 Palm Coast singles final in U.S.

27-year-old Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan (ranked 325 by ATP) faced Ecuadorian Andrés Andrade (ranked 650th) in the M15 Palm Coast singles final held on the clay in Florida, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

The match ended with Popko’s win in three sets — 7:5, 1:6, 7:5, due to which was crowned his second consecutive title in the U.S: last week he captured the title of the City of Sunrise Pro Tennis Classic clay tournament.

During the M15 Palm Coast, Popko also defeated Alexander Razeghi (ranked 1238th) - 6:4, 6:4, Felix Corwin (ranked 781st) — 6:4, 6:4 and Axel Nefve (ranked 821st) — 7:6, 6:2 and Romanian player Gabi Adrian Boitan (ranked 440th) — 6:2, 6:0.