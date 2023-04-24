17:45, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6
Dmitry Popko of Kazahstan fails in Savannah Challenger qualifying 1st round
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko failed in the qualification round of the ATP Challenger event in Savannah, the USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko lost to American Bruno Kuzuhara 6-7, 6-2, 4-6 in the first round of the Savannah Challenger qualifying.
Popko ranks 426th, while Kuzuhara 612th in the world.
The Savannah Challenger’s prize money is estimated at $80,000.