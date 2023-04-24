EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:45, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Dmitry Popko of Kazahstan fails in Savannah Challenger qualifying 1st round

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko failed in the qualification round of the ATP Challenger event in Savannah, the USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko lost to American Bruno Kuzuhara 6-7, 6-2, 4-6 in the first round of the Savannah Challenger qualifying.

    Popko ranks 426th, while Kuzuhara 612th in the world.

    The Savannah Challenger’s prize money is estimated at $80,000.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!