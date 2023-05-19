Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US

PENSACOLA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF USA F14 Futures 2023 men’s singles tournament in Pensacola, Florida, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat American Jonah Braswell 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16 of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes.

Popko is to take on British Blu Baker in the quarterfinal of the tennis event in the US.