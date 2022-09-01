EN
    10:51, 01 September 2022

    Dmitry Popko qualifies for 2nd round of Mallorca tournament

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko (world No232) has debuted in men’s singles tournament in Mallorca, Spain, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the first round match, Popko met Japanese Kaichi Uchida (world No232) and won in three sets with the total score 5:7, 6:4, 6:2. The match lasted for 2 hours and 3 minutes.

    During the match, Popko made two double faults and hit 14 aces. Besides, he won seven points and five games in a row.


    Photo: qazsporttv.kz



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
