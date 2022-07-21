EN
    Dmitry Popko reaches quarterfinal of ATP Challenger event in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko advanced to the ATP Challenger event - the President's Cup - in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan defeated Turkish Yankı Erel 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Evgeny Donskoy in the quarterfinal.


    Photo: olympic.kz

