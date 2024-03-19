Dmitry Popko skyrockets in ATP Rankings

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko rose 26 spots to rank 250th in the world in the updated ATP Singles Rankings, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

Popko soared 26 positions as he won the M25 Feira de Santana Tournament in Brazil. Earlier Dmitry paired with Brazilian Dutra Da Silva claimed the ITF M25 Recife Men’s Doubles title.

His triumphs helped him skyrocket 173 positions to rank 632nd in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

In February Popko won three consecutive tournaments in the U.S. to end his 23-match winning streak.