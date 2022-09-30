Dmitry Popko storms into ATP Challenger 3rd round in Buenos Aires

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko (world No235) played vs. Brazilian Wilson Leite (world No482) in men’s singles of the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger Tour and won with the score 6:4, 6:3, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

The second-round match lasted for 1 hour and 23 minutes.

During the match Popko made 1 double fault and hit 5 aces. Besides, he won eight points and four games in a row.

