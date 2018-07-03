DNA diagnostic lab to be established in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An international document has been signed today to establish a DNA diagnostic laboratory at the premises of the Nazarbayev University during the Global Silk Road Cities Mayors Forum, Kazinform cites the press service of Astana Mayor's Office.

The Memorandum of Cooperation and Understanding was concluded between the Managing Company of Astana-Technopolis Special Economic Zone and Microread Kazakhstan LLP. The use of genetic engineering technologies, the creation of the population's DNA database system can be helpful for public safety, crime control, forensics, detection and prevention of diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Besides, it will make it possible to customize a number of medications for each individual.



It is reported that Microread (China) was founded in 2007, and presently is one of the leaders in the field of genetic analysis. The company is developing the genetic analysis technology in medicine to detect genetic diseases in newborns, as well as cancer tumors.