Doctor from Aktau swims across Bosphorus Strait

A doctor from Aktau, Bolat Ishangali, has swum across the Bosphorus Strait, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Sharing the details of his swim on Instagram account, he said he had he had been preparing for this event for eight months.

“I swam across the Bosphorus Strait and became a cross-continental swimmer! The idea has been nurtured for two years. However, due to circumstances, it was implemented only yesterday. I should say that the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim is the most popular swimming competition across Türkiye with a length of 6,500 meters from Asia to Europe. I've been training hard since April. Thanks to my family, for their support despite their fear and worry for me,” Bolat Ishangali posted.

The Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim is an annual open water swimming event between two continents being held from 1989.