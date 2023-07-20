Doctors extract 10 live worms from 2yo girl’s nose

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Doctors in Karaganda city extracted 10 live worms from the nose of a 2-year-old girl. Her parents have no idea how many days the worms were in the kid’s nose, Kazinform reports.

On July 19 the toddler was admitted to the regional children’s clinical hospital.

The grandmother felt a bad smell in the girl’s nose 3-4 days ago. Though they sought medical assistance due to nosebleeds.

As a result of the examination, the doctors discovered 10 live worms spore particles in her nose.

They said it is a rare case.