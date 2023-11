TARAZ. KAZINFORM Doctors removed a huge hairball weighing 1.2 kg from the 12-year-old girl’s stomach in Taraz, Kazinform quotes the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Last six months the girl suffered from frequent stomachaches, decreased appetite, and loss in weight.

Doctors say the girl is recovering now.

According to her mother, the girl has had the habit of eating her hair since childhood.