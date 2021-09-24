EN
    22:16, 24 September 2021

    Doctors report two Elbrus climbers currently in intensive care

    None
    None
    NALCHIK. KAZINFORM On September 23, two Elbrus climbers were reported to be in intensive care, according to the regional ministry of health on Friday.

    «Yesterday, 11 victims were transported to the Republican Clinical Hospital by the disaster medicine brigade; two of them, including a guide from Karachay-Cherkessia and a tourist from St. Petersburg,» the agency’s interlocutor said, TASS reports.

    According to the Ministry of Health, two more victims are in the traumatology unit, three are in the burn unit, one is in surgery, and three more are in therapy.

    A group of 19 climbers, at an altitude of 5,400 meters in Elbrus, requested help after the weather worsened on the mountain on September 23. The group initially consisted of 23 people, but four of them refused to embark on the endeavor. The climbers had registered their route in advance with the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Fourteen were taken down from the mountain and received medical attention, and 11 of them have been hospitalized. Five people lost their lives.


