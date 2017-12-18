Doctors serve nearly 400,000 people a day: Kazakh Minister of Health

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yelzhan Birtanov, congratulated his colleagues on the Independence Day and shared some interesting statistics about medicine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Every day, nearly 400,000 Kazakhstanis consult physicians, and over 8,000 patients are taken to hospitals. More than 1,000 women become mothers, the surgeons perform surgeries for over 2,000 patients per day, the ambulance responds to calls more than 20,000 times a day. This is thanks to the work of the medical workers," the minister posted on Facebook.

According to him, "within 26 years, Kazakhstan has made an impressive breakthrough in bringing vital changes to various areas including medicine". "Over the years of Independence, the life expectancy of the Kazakh citizens has grown by 4.5 years up to 72.5 years, the maternal mortality has fallen by 5.3, while the infant mortality has declined by 3 times. The number of persons who died from tuberculosis, circulatory diseases, and malignant tumors has reduced by 3, 2, and 1.5 times respectively. Moreover, 1,326 healthcare facilities have been built," the minister said.