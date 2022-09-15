Document on Iran’s accession to SCO signed

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Document on formalities or commitments which let Iran be a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed during a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

In the meeting held on Wednesday evening, Amirabdollahian said all documents related to completion of procedure of Iran’s membership in the SCO have already been approved by the [Iranian] cabinet members and were sent to the Majlis (Parliament) for review and legal formalities, IRNA reports.

After signing the document of commitments, the SCO secretary general said «today» is an important day for both sides.

He further congratulated the SCO members and Iranians on this membership.

Iran is a powerful, stable and secure country in the region; and this is important for the SCO, the secretary general noted.

Ming described Iran’s membership in the Organization as a move to upgrade the SCO.

In a related development, Head of Iran’s Presidential Office Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili said on Wednesday that foreign ministers of Iran and other SCO member states will sign the main document for Iran's membership in the SCO.

Esmaeili underlined that it is a good success for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Before this membership, Iran was acting as an observer in the SCO.











