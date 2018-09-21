Documentaries following way of life of Kazakhs abroad presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A presentation of the documentaries depicting the life of the Kazakhs who immigrated abroad has taken place today in Astana as part of the press conference held at Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

Qazaqstan TV and Radiobroadcasting Company CEO Yerlan Karin, president of Bilim Innovation international public foundation Darkhan Ote Yermakhanuly, famous eagle huntress from Mongolia Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy and her mother took part in the event.



The cyclus of documentary films Koshpendiler (The Nomads) consists of 12 parts. The project describes the way of life of the Kazakhs who immigrated abroad at the time. The project has been realized by well-known Kazakhstan's film director Kanat Beisekeyev. The filming took place in Mongolia, Afghanistan, China, Turkey, Iran and other countries.



"The project is of great importance for all of us. Qazaqstan TV Channel will start screening the documentaries since October 14 until December 23. The heroine of the first part of the project, famous eagle huntress from Mongolia Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy, has arrived in Kazakhstan for the first time ever," Karin said.







The documentaries will undoubtedly be of great interest for all.

