Documentary about Central Asia to be released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Teaser of the new documentary Project Central Asia was released by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"One of the most long-awaited documentaries about one of the most interesting and talked-about topics in the world of politicians and researchers will hit your screens and will be aired on YouTube," the Facebook page of the Television and Radio Complex says.



This documentary is entirely dedicated to Central Asia, further development of this underexplored region, opinions of experts, history of the region and answers to many other questions.