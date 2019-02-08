Documentary about Iranian Kazakhs goes online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Beisekeyev, Kazakh-born filmmaker, and Qazaqstan TV Channel present a new film about the Kazakhs living in Iran, Kazinform reports.

"As many as 100 Kazakh families are living in the Iranian city of Gorgan to date. In 1927-35, due to a complicated situation in the historical motherland, they were forced to move and find shelter in Iran. These families are thankful to the Iranian people," Beisekeyev posted on his Instagram account.



Unfortunately, both Kanat Beisekeyev and cameraman Nursultan Beikenov were detained by local law-enforcement structures during the film production, because they had no official permission for shooting from Iranian authorities. The film footage and equipment worth $13,000 were confiscated.

