    14:52, 01 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Documentary about Kazakhstan-US partnership to premiere Thursday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the release of the Kazakhstan-USA: Story of Success documentary, Kazinform reports.  

    The film is scheduled to premiere tonight at 9.30 pm on Khabar TV channel.

    As previously reported, in January President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to the United States, where he attended a meeting of the UN Security Council themed "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures" and met with President Donald J Trump at the White House, as well as with the heads of the largest US corporations.

     

    Akorda Presidential Residence Mass media President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. Top Story Upcoming Events Nursultan Nazarbayev
