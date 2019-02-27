Documentary about nuclear tests presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hosted a screening of Kuda Dul Veter ("Where the Wind Blew"), a documentary film by Spring Films Production, timed to the 30th Anniversary of the Nevada- Semipalatinsk Movement. The film release is aimed at supporting the global antinuclear initiatives of Kazakhstan and the First President - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

The plot of the motion picture by Andre Singer, a British documentary director, is about the nuclear tests of the USSR and the U.S. and the harm done to the health of the people living in the adjacent and leeward areas of the nuclear test sites. Besides, the film shows how the Nevada-Semipalatinsk Antinuclear Movement that united the victims and activists of the two countries helped achieve the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site and the gradual cessation of all nuclear tests at other test sites.





The film is focused on the international perception and humanistic significance of Nursultan Nazarbayev's strategically correct and politically farsighted decision to voluntarily renounce the nuclear arsenal. It is to be recalled that the decision laid the foundation for the opening of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) for signature.

Honorary Ambassador of the ATOM Project Karipbek Kuyukov, who mainly participated in the production of the film, arrived in Astana for the presentation of the documentary.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Ivan Kuleba, and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, and Provost of KAZGUU University told about the significance of Kazakhstan's antinuclear initiative.