Documentary about President Nazarbayev's visit to Belarus released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released a short film called Astana-Minsk: Common past, common future, Kazinform reports.

The 32-minute film is a part of the documentary series View of the world about President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visits abroad.



"This film details President Nazarbayev's visit to Belarus in 2017. It also gives an insight into economic, political and social aspects of Kazakhstan and Belarus bilateral relations. In addition, the video contains useful information on the development of hi-tech sphere both in Kazakhstan and Belarus," the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a Facebook statement.



