Documentary dated to 50th anniversary of National Security Committee Academy filmed in Kazakhstan

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Academy of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a documentary film was shot to recount its history and evolution, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Committee.

“The NSC Academy is a unique educational establishment that provides training for specialists in intelligence, counterintelligence, analytical and technical units. Since the early days of country's independence, thousands of officers have graduated from the institution and continue to serve to this day,” the Committee’s press service said in a statement.

One can find more detailed information regarding the function and responsibilities of the NSC Academy can be found in the film.