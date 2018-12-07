Dodon: Moldova seeks closer cooperation with EAEU countries

ST PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Moldovan producers are interested in achieving a new, higher level of cooperation with partners in the EAEU countries virtually in all sectors of the economy, Moldova President Igor Dodon said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council as the head of the state with the observer status at the EAEU, BelTA has learned.

"Being a neutral country set to develop mutually beneficial relations with all states around the world, Moldova pays special attention to the cooperation with the EAEU countries. We are well aware that the sustainable development of our economy is impossible without economic interaction with our traditional reliable Eastern partners. In our view, the present scope and level of economic cooperation between Moldova and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union leaves much to be desired," Igor Dodon said.



The Moldovan president noted that his country is trying to use all available tools and opportunities to bolster ties with the EAEU member states.



"Moldova is a traditional manufacturer of a range of high quality food products, fresh and processed fruit and vegetables, wine. We can significantly increase supplies to the markets of the EAEU countries," he said.



Moldova also offers good conditions for partners to set up manufactures on its territory and export finished products to the states with which the country has free trade agreements. "We will always be true friends and reliable partners for you," Igor Dodon added.