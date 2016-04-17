Doha meeting participants rewrite draft agreement on freezing oil production - source

DOHA. KAZINFORM - Participants of the meeting of oil-producing countries in Doha rewrite draft agreement in freezing oil production, the meeting could last for at least another hour, a source close to the negotiations told TASS on Sunday.

"They are rewriting the document. The meeting could last for another hour," the source said. Another participant of the talks said, "discussion of the draft agreement continues."

Discussion of the agreement, which was to begin at 10:00 MSK and will last 1.5 hours, started after 15:00. According to sources of Reuters and Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia insists on changes in the draft agreement.