TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:24, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Dollar value of GDP increased 20-fold since independence

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the years of independence Kazakhstan's GDP in dollar value has grown by 20 times, this has been stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the plenary session of Astana Economic Forum "New economic reality: diversification, innovation and knowledge economy".

    He added that within the mentioned period the average salary has grown by 17 times. There were created 2 million jobs.
    According to him, Kazakhstan has largely decreased poverty.
    The President stressed that the main priorities for the country has been and remains investment and human capital, development of industrialization, infrastructure, savings for the future generations.

