Dombra and Saxophone. What connects them?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the framework of the tour "Playing together", musicians from the USA and five other countries of Central Asia gave a performance in Astana. They also played songs together for five days in Almaty Conservatory. The compositions were the mix of modern and classical music. It was the time to reflect musical traditions of five Central Asian countries and the USA.

Suzan Katz, Organizer of the Tour “Playing Together”

The aim of the project is to bring musicians from Asia and the USA together and create music of special genre with the use of national and classical instruments. I think it is a unique project because it incorporates different cultures and gives an opportunity to a musician to express himself. At the same time, they perform with other musicians. The project started its work in Almaty two weeks ago. This was the first time when everyone met with each other and they had just five days to create new fusion of music and had a rehearsal which went on to be Almaty Conservatory.

Sara Alden, Violinist

I work and live in New-York and came to Kazakhstan to participate in the musical tour “Playing together” where I play violin and sing. There are 25 musicians who come from six countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and America. We perform compositions together but every country has its own style, songs, and we try to fuse music in our performance.

Sayat Eshmatov, Dombra Player

I studied at the Conservatory named after Kurmangazy in Almaty city. I am participating in the tour for the first time and play dombra. I like the idea of this project and I love the idea that we are touring all the capital cities of Central Asia. We will perform in Almaty, Toshkent, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek and Dushanbe within a week.

The event is organized with the support from the Embassy of the United States of America in Kazakhstan.



Source: WE Project