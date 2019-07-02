Dombra Day marked in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstanis living in Beijing celebrated the National Dombra Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert brought together students, diplomats and their spouses, pupils and preschoolers. The event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in China jointly with the Children's' Development Centre Baldyrgan.



Those gathered performed Kurmangazy kyuis, works of Nurgisa Tlendiyev.



The First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare the first Sunday of July as the National Dombra Day.

