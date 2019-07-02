EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:18, 02 July 2019

    Dombra Day marked in Beijing

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstanis living in Beijing celebrated the National Dombra Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The concert brought together students, diplomats and their spouses, pupils and preschoolers. The event was organized by the Kazakh Embassy in China jointly with the Children's' Development Centre Baldyrgan. nullnull

    Those gathered performed Kurmangazy kyuis, works of Nurgisa Tlendiyev.

    The First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare the first Sunday of July as the National Dombra Day.
