Dombra fabrication master class held in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The event titled "Naghyz Qazaq - Qazaq yemes, naghyz Qazaq - dombyra" ("A true Kazakh is not a Kazakh, a true Kazakh is a dombra") timed to the National Dombra Day took place in the Karaganda Regional Local History Museum where 7 various types of dombra were exhibited, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today, we brought 7 pieces of various types of dombra to our museum from the Shet District Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum. Residents Karaganda will have the opportunity to see this collection during the exhibition that will last until next week," said Yerzhan Nurmagambetov, the head of the regional local history museum.

In the regional local history museum, there is a hall which is entirely dedicated to the traditions of the Kazakh society. Various types of dombra and kobyz are exhibited there.

"Dombra is a unique instrument. Each sound tells the history of our Kazakh Steppe. I was impressed with dombra melodies. Passing on from generation to generation, dombra playing has not become obsolete. It is still as sonorous as ever," dombra player Yerzhan Turssynov commented.

At the event, local historian Yertai Zhanibekov, who holds the Medal For Distinguished Labour, played "Yestirtu" kui (instrumental composition).

In addition, Malik Khairulla, a master of applied and decorative arts, conducted a master class to demonstrate the peculiarities of fabricating national instruments.

As the head of the local history museum said, such master classes are held frequently in Karaganda.

On the first day, the exhibition was attended by about a hundred people.