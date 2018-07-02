Dombra Party held in Omsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan for the first time celebrated the National Dombra Day on July 1. Kazakhs, living in Omsk, Russia, decided to support the idea and join the great flashmob, the Dombra Party, held throughout Kazakhstan and abroad.

Dombra Party was initiated by Omsk regional public organizations The Kazakhs of Omsk on the occasion of the National Dombra Day and 20th anniversary of Astana. The event took place on Sunday in front of the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Omsk.



Kazakh Consul to Russia Konysbek Zhunussbekov and head of the public organization Kuanysh Yleutayev addressed those gathered congratulating on the holiday.







Karlygashtar orchestra of dombra players, Almash music studio, Azhar dance ensemble participated in the festivities.









As earlier reported, President Nursultan Nazarbayev established the National Dombra Day on June 12, 2018 for further consolidation of the society in order to preserve and revive national culture and identity.



