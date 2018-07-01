Dombyra-Inform: Astana TV channel takes up Kazinform's challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana TV Channel has taken up the challenge from the colleagues from Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is to be recalled that Kazinform International News Agency launched Dombyra-inform challenge in honor of the National Dombra Day established by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of July, and this year it will be July 1. In a two-minute video, the news agency's editor Yerbol Zhanat and correspondent Ayan Oribayev presented information to the public in an unusual way through melodious sounds of dombra. The challenge was supported by Egemen Qazaqstan Newspaper, and, then, by Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation.

Head of the TV and Radio Corporation Yerlan Karin released a video of dombra performance and challenged Astana TV Channel.

"On July 1, National Day of Dombra is celebrated for the first time in the country. Astana TV Channel supports Day of Dombra and takes the challenge from Qazaqstan TV Channel. We are challenging Khabar TV Channel," the TV Channel posted on Instagram.