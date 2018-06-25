EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:33, 25 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Dombyra-inform: Kazinform challenges colleagues from other agencies

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency launched Dombyra-inform challenge in honor of the National Dombra Day.

    In a two-minute video, the news agency's editor Yerbol Zhanat and correspondent Ayan Oribayev presented information to the public in an unusual way through melodious sounds of dombra. Kazinform journalists challenge their colleagues from other media and hope they will support this initiative.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!