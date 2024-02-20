Domestic abuse is one of leading causes of divorces in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva announced the level of satisfaction of Kazakhstanis with marital relations according to the statistics, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the national reports, 95.4% of Kazakhstani families maintain satisfying marital relations. The National Statistics Bureau estimates show the number of marriages reduced by 5.9%, and the number of divorces fell by 5.3% in 2023 as compared to 2022, the minister said at today’s Government Hour in Senate.

The key causes of divorces in Kazakhstan are drug or alcohol addiction of one of the spouses at 61.7%, closely followed by domestic abuse at 51.1%, infidelity at 47%, and gambling addiction at 38.4%.

As the research claims 20% of Kazakhstanis get divorced on grounds of infertility, and each sixth family of reproductive age experiences infertility.