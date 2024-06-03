Domestic and international producers shine at InterFood Astana 2024

From May 29 to May 31, Astana hosted the 24th Kazakhstan International Exhibition “Foodstuffs, Drinks, Ingredients, Packaging and Equipment for Food Industry”, known as InterFood Astana 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This year's event was celebrated for its comprehensive display of the latest achievements in the food industry, spanning from foodstuffs to state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing equipment.

A standout feature of this year’s exhibition was the showcase of producers from 27 EU member states and more than 80 companies from 12 countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Kazakhstan, China, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Singapore, Turkmenistan, and the Czech Republic.

Exhibitors presented a wide array of products, ranging from innovative technologies and new items to exotic flavors and sustainable solutions.

The European Union pavilion

The EU pavilion featured an extensive array of products from EU member states, showcasing the diversity and quality of European food and beverage offerings. Each sample product displayed at the pavilion came with a QR code, allowing visitors to easily connect with the producers for potential collaboration and business opportunities.

European Union pavilion products. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

Domestic producers

Kazakhstan's own producers brought an array of unique products to the exhibition. Noteworthy items included camel milk powder, a range of confectionery, and various pasta products.

International products

The international segment of the exhibition featured a wide variety of products from different countries. Among the highlights were wines from various price categories and meat products from Hungary.

Hungarian “Gulyas hus”, the winner of “Choice of the year” award at InterFood 2024. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

Energy drink, created by Italian designers, also garnered attention. Each can of this energy drink features a small comic strip, offering a customizable and engaging consumer experience.

“Baijiu”, traditional Chinese liquor. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

Chinese producers presented a selection of green tea, alongside a traditional 53-degree alcoholic beverage with a soy sauce flavor. This unique drink is crafted from different grains including sorghum, millet, corn, rice, and wheat.