Domestic economy has grown 2.5fold during years of independence – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thanks to the large-scale reforms the national economy of Kazakhstan has grown by 2.5 times in real times, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The impressive success in building a State, increasing the well-being of the people are backed by the concrete numbers and facts. Thanks to the large-scale reforms the national economy of Kazakhstan has grown by 2.5 times in real times. The GDP per capita rose by over 13 times and secured our country the unquestioned leadership in Central Asia,» said Tokayev.

Earlier, the Kazakh Head of State highlighted the achievements of Kazakhstan in the years of independence, including the serious achievements in the development of regions, transport infrastructure, and social sphere. 13 thousand km. of roads and 2,700km of railroads have been built in the country. The President added that Kazakhstan has attracted over $370bn of foreign direct investment.

Earlier it was reported that a solemn event celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.