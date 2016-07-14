Domestic entrepreneurs interested in construction industry of Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan Sharif Said on July 13 has received a delegation of the leading joint-stock company "Uzprommaterial" (building materials industry of Uzbekistan) of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by chief of department of marketing, export and trade Bahodir Isaev interested in cooperation with domestic enterprises.

The Assistant of Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Tajikistan Yuri Nagay and Deputy General Director of LLC "Sharq Inshoot" Pulodjon Hakimov also participated in the meeting.



During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the issues of establishing economic relations, finding reliable partners, participation in the Universal International Exhibition-Fair "Tajikistan-2016", as well as the Business Forum of business circles that will be held on July 22-24 in Dushanbe, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.