Domestic flights in 7 more cities will resume soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 13 seven cities of Kazakhstan will resume domestic flights, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

Domestic flights will be resumed in the cities of Shymkent, Aktau, Uralsk, Zhezkazgan, Balkhash, Urjar and Zaisan. This decision was made today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov.

Earlier it was reported that starting from May 11 Kazakhstan resumed local flights to Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Kokshetau, Taraz, Taldykorgan.

Moreover on May 11 the requirement for a coronavirus certificate on flights has been excluded.