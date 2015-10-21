EN
    16:44, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Domestic FX market operations amounted to 4 bln 100 mln U.S. dollars in Sept 2015

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In late September the tenge-dollar rate was at 270.4 tenge per a U.S. dollar.

    The volume of operations at the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange made 3 bln 700 mln U.S. dollars including the bargains in additional trading.

    The volume of operations on the over-the-counter FX market decreased and made 400 mln U.S. dollars.

    In general, the volume of operations on the FX market, according to preliminary data, made 4 bln 100 mln U.S. dollars, Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Bank.

