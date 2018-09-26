Domestic petroleum products to fill market needs in near future: Energy Ministry

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Makhambet Dosmukhambetov has told today about the reconstruction of Kazakhstan's oil refineries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding oil refining, the Atyrau Oil Refinery and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant modernization projects have been successfully completed. The completion of the final reconstruction of the Shymkent Oil Refinery is scheduled to be held before the end of this year. After the reconstruction of these refineries, the country's market started being supplied with Kazakhstan-made petroleum products. The country is eliminating the dependency on imports of gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel," Mr. Dosmukhambetov said at KIOGE Kazakhstan Conference.

According to him, the introduction of repair management automation systems at three refineries this year makes it possible to reduce the annual repair duration from 45 to 20 days. 45-day suspensions will occur no more than once in three years. Besides, the oil refining output has increased at each refinery.

"Thus, domestic petroleum products will fill the needs of our market in the near future," Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said.

KIOGE exhibition has opened today at the Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty. The exhibition will demonstrate the state-of-the-art technological, engineering and software solutions for oil and gas producing companies.

In addition, there will be business meetings, presentations, negotiations between companies and government agencies within the exhibition.