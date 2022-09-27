Domestic travelers up to 6.9 mln in 2021

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov focused on the progress of the implementation of the tourism business development support national project, Kazinform reports.

«As part of favorable conditions for the development of business the number of hotel accommodations grew up to 193,000. The number of domestic travelers increased up to 6.9 mln,» he told the meeting.

The same time tourist industry in 2021 faced challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Earlier Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting about funding of the 2021-2025 national entrepreneurship development national project.