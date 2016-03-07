EN
    09:50, 07 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Dominic Wade: Golovkin is human, not a monster

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mandatory challenger for the WBA title in the middleweight Dominic Wade thinks that he can be good opposition to Gennady Golovkin in their fight scheduled for April 23, Sports.kz informs.

    "The training camp is going great. I do everything I have to. I think Golovkin is just as human as everybody else. I don't think he is a monster, he's not. The fighters he fought before were just too scared before they stepped into the ring," Wade said in the interview to Fighthype.com.

