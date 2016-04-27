ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, urged not to put pressure on teachers and students ahead of the Unified National Testing traditionally held in June in Kazakhstan annually.

"We are planning to introduce the new format of the Unified National Testing (UNT) next year for school leavers and students of colleges. The UNT content is to change. Students will be offered to retake the test, if required. That is why I call on principals of Kazakhstani schools, heads of municipal and regional departments of education not to put pressure on teachers and students," Minister Sagadiyev said on Wednesday.

"The UNT results will not affect your ratings. Don't put pressure on students and teachers anymore," Mr. Sagadiyev stressed, adding that tertiary educational institutions in Kazakhstan will be given greater academic autonomy.