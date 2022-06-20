Don Giovanni captivated Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy attendees delighted the capital’s audience with a premiere performance. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s legendary Don Giovanni was presented at the Grand Hall on June 14 and 15, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

This was the first large-scale work by the academy young opera singers, performing with Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir under the baton of Astana Opera’s art manager, Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva. The stage director is Ala Simonishvili (Italy).

The stage performance of the work, considered to be the main operatic masterpiece of the greatest author, has become a great event not only for the academy, but also for Astana Opera.

«In Don Giovanni, Mozart acts as an innovative composer of dramaturgy, which laid the foundation for dramatic opera. For the academy, this is a very ambitious production. The work is quite large-scale and has many complex ensemble scenes, but the guys did it excellently,» conductor Giuseppe Acquaviva says. «Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to work with them at the beginning of the school year, but what I hear now is worthy of respect.»

«Mozart is one of the most difficult composers. He is a genius, and like all geniuses, there is nothing superfluous in his works. Therefore, performing Mozart’s music is already a big bid for success,» Ala Simonishvili, opera buffa director, emphasizes. «I am satisfied with the guys’ work. In a short period they have achieved great results not only in the performing arts, but also in facial expressions, plastique, and movement.»

According to the director, the 18th century is a completely different era, with different rules of conduct, and all these subtleties had to be taken into account when staging the performance.

A lot of preparatory work preceded the premiere, seeing as Don Giovanni marked the end of the first year of study for the opera academy attendees. The guys performed their difficult roles brilliantly, demonstrating everything that their teachers have instilled in them. For two days in a row, the audience applauded Don Giovanni performed by Rassul Zharmagambetov and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Il Commendatore – Shyngys Rassylkhan and Valeriy Selivanov, admired Donna Anna – Guldana Aldadosova and Assem Aubakirova, Donna Elvira – Ulpan Aubakirova and Aigerim Amanzholova, empathized with Don Ottavio – Alikhan Zeinolla, Talgat Allabirinov, Leporello – Yerzhan Saipov and Azat Malik, Masetto – Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev, Zerlina – Elmira Shpekpayeva and Nazym Sagintai.

According to the artistic director of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Timur Urmancheyev, the first academic year was very busy. Due to this, the academy attendees were able to significantly improve their performance level, gained confidence, ‘came out of their shells’ and mastered important professional skills. Therefore, participation in the production of Mozart’s brilliant, but at the same time very complex opera Don Giovanni was an important exam for the academy attendees, which they passed with flying colours.

«Performing this amazing composer’s music is very interesting and at the same time extremely difficult, which gives a tremendous experience. Preparation and participation in the production was an important step in improving the performance skills of the academy attendees. The guys have grown a lot, and this confirms their success with the audience. However, there is no limit to perfection, and we will continue training in all the subtle nuances of a difficult profession in the next academic year.»

The ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy is a program that allows young opera singers to improve their skills by learning from highly qualified specialists such as Francesco Medda, Anatoli Goussev and other famous maestros. This project is designed to become an important, fundamental element in the development of Astana Opera, an opera house that has made a name for itself on the international arena. The long-term goal of the academy is to strengthen Astana Opera’s image as an international-level cultural centre.