"Don't block the way» scratched on car door led to court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A car owner has sued a woman for damaging his car with the inscription "don't block the way", the press service of Astana court informed Kazinform.

The man parked his car near a residential house in Astana. When he came back he found the inscription "don't block the way" which the woman scratched on the car door. The man went to the police and reported about the incident.

The police established the author of the message. The woman explained the car had been parked on the driveway which compelled her to write the message. The damage caused by the "scratched request" amounted to KZT 83, 947 (about USD 252). Saryarka District Court of Astana has partially satisfied the claim and had the woman pay the amount of the caused damage.