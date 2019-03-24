Donald Trump, António Guterres and many more congratulate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Global leaders continue to send their telegrams and letters of congratulations on the occasion of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev becoming the new President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda's press service reports.

Having highly appreciated joint work with the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, in his telegram U.S. President Donald Trump noted that he looks forward to productive relationship with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He extended his congratulations to President Tokayev on assuming the post and on the occasion of Nauryz holiday wishing the people of Kazakhstan happiness and prosperity.



King of the Belgians Philippe also congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the role of the President of Kazakhstan and wished him all the best in this responsible post.



The U.S. Department of State praised the contribution of the First President and the Leader of the National Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishing and promoting enduring, dynamic relations between the United States and Kazakhstan.



"At this historic moment in Kazakhstan, we salute Nazarbayev's role as the father of today's modern, sovereign, and prosperous Kazakhstan, and acknowledge the example he sets for responsible regional and global leadership.



We once again applaud his significant efforts in the nonproliferation sphere, his leadership in global denuclearization efforts, his exemplary commitment to the peaceful transition of power, and his contributions to peace and prosperity in Kazakhstan and the region.



We congratulate Kazakhstan's new President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and look forward to continue working with him to deepen our enhanced strategic partnership and advance our longstanding mutual interests in economic development, trade and investment, and safeguarding regional and global security," the statement reads.



Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Kazakhstan and Germany enjoy partnership relations and their bilateral cooperation is based on intensive ties. Steinmeier expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will continue to play its role in the region and remain Germany's reliable partner.



On behalf of the people of Italy and on his own behalf President Sergio Mattarella congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on taking up the office of the President of Kazakhstan and expressed hope that relations between Kazakhstan and Italy will strengthen further during his tenure both in bilateral format as well as within the EU.



In his letter UN Secretary General António Guterres pointed out that he looks forward to cooperating closely with newly-appointed Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Many other global leaders extended their heartfelt congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on becoming the new President of Kazakhstan.