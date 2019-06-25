EN
    12:44, 25 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Donald Trump congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election as President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory telegram to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his election as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    In the telegram, President Trump noted that over the past years the U.S. and Kazakhstan had achieved great success in bilateral relations, and he was confident that the cooperation would further strengthen. In his words, it is gratifying to emphasize that the U.S. business continues to open new opportunities for widening economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    President Trump noted that the U.S. intends to further promote expanded strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

    According to the telegram, the U.S. highly appreciates strong partnership with Kazakhstan and will further collaborate with President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan to promote common interests in Central Asia and globally. In conclusion, Donald Trump wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev success in the capacity of the President of Kazakhstan.

