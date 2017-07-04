Donald Trump congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on hosting Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of hosting Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

On behalf of the American people President Trump congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on hosting the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 held in Central Asia for the first time.



The U.S. President noted that thanks to this global event over one million guests from Kazakhstan and all corners of the world will dive into the fascinating atmosphere of technological innovations inspired by human imagination and partnership reflected in over 115 national pavilions.



President Trump pointed out that the United States is honored to participate in Astana EXPO-2017 and showcase the best inventions in the sphere of energy, science and technologies as well as its cultural diversity.



Donald Trump emphasized that the U.S. Pavilion is the important symbol of strategic partnership that both countries have been cementing over the past 25 years. It demonstrates the U.S. commitment to promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in the region in the years to come.



The U.S. leader also added that he welcomes Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev's vision and leadership in promotion of global dialogue on energy security through Astana EXPO-2017 and looks forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership between the U.S. and Kazakhstan based on mutual respect and common interests.